Mary Simms

Guest Writer
Journalist & Media Trainer, Strategist

Mary Simms is a strategic communications and media strategist. Recently inducted into the Public Relations Society of America's League of Top Women in PR, Simms is a U.S. Army veteran (Afghanistan) and former NBC television news journalist. In the past, she led the creative development of hundreds of successful integrated publicity campaigns for the federal government on behalf of FEMA and previously for the EPA. Earlier in her career, as a war correspondent, Simms embedded with U.S. Army unts in locations around the globe. For those efforts she was honored by the Foundation of American Women in Radio & Television with a Gracie Allen Award.

 

