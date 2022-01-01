Signing out of account, Standby...
Masha Vyazemskaya
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
VP of Communications at Rarible
Masha is a Head of Communications at Rarible, a leading NFT protocol and marketplace with over $300 million in sales volume. Co-founder at It Takes Two PR studio and consultancy for web3 startups with her twin sister Xenia Vyazemskaya.
A Community-First Approach Is Key to Successful Web3 Marketing. Here's Why.
This article explores the differences between Web2 and Web3 marketing, what techniques work and what do not for NFT projects.
