Masha Vyazemskaya

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
VP of Communications at Rarible

 Masha is a Head of Communications at Rarible, a leading NFT protocol and marketplace with over $300 million in sales volume. Co-founder at It Takes Two PR studio and consultancy for web3 startups with her twin sister Xenia Vyazemskaya.

Marketing

A Community-First Approach Is Key to Successful Web3 Marketing. Here's Why.

This article explores the differences between Web2 and Web3 marketing, what techniques work and what do not for NFT projects.

