Mat Franken

Women Leaders
Building a Board: Female Founders/CEOs Wanted
There's a clear, growing demand for women in leadership positions, so what are you personally doing to fill it?
Exporting
Exporting is a Viable Sales-Growth Strategy for Early-Stage Startups
Free trade agreements and millions of newly prosperous overseas consumers have opened large foreign markets to even the smallest companies.
Marketing
How Brand Transparency Builds Enduring Relationships With Customers
Consumers can choose from an endless list of good products. They are loyal to brands as open about their values as their ingredients.
Investing
Why Unglamorous Consumer Startups Merit Some Investor Love
Tech startups have a hypnotic hold on investors, except for those who pay attention to the numbers.