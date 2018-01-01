Mat Franken

Guest Writer

Founder and CEO, Aunt Fannie's

Mat Franken is the Founder and CEO of Aunt Fannie's, a natural household product company. Aunt Fannie's products reclaim the best kitchen and household solutions of eras gone by. We refine these solutions, restoring the truths that less is often more, bigger isn't always better and any product you bring into your home should be SIMPLE, HONEST, and CLEAN.