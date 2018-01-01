Mat Franken

Mat Franken

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO, Aunt Fannie's
Mat Franken is the Founder and CEO of Aunt Fannie's, a natural household product company. Aunt Fannie's products reclaim the best kitchen and household solutions of eras gone by. We refine these solutions, restoring the truths that less is often more, bigger isn't always better and any product you bring into your home should be SIMPLE, HONEST, and CLEAN.

More From Mat Franken

Building a Board: Female Founders/CEOs Wanted
Women Leaders

Building a Board: Female Founders/CEOs Wanted

There's a clear, growing demand for women in leadership positions, so what are you personally doing to fill it?
4 min read
Exporting is a Viable Sales-Growth Strategy for Early-Stage Startups
Exporting

Exporting is a Viable Sales-Growth Strategy for Early-Stage Startups

Free trade agreements and millions of newly prosperous overseas consumers have opened large foreign markets to even the smallest companies.
5 min read
How Brand Transparency Builds Enduring Relationships With Customers
Marketing

How Brand Transparency Builds Enduring Relationships With Customers

Consumers can choose from an endless list of good products. They are loyal to brands as open about their values as their ingredients.
4 min read
Why Unglamorous Consumer Startups Merit Some Investor Love
Investing

Why Unglamorous Consumer Startups Merit Some Investor Love

Tech startups have a hypnotic hold on investors, except for those who pay attention to the numbers.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.