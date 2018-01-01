Matt Girvan

Matt Girvan

Guest Writer
Co-founder and CEO, My Gung Ho, LLC

After working for years as an operations and efficiency expert with companies like Nissan and Danaher, Matt Girvan started My Gung Ho to create mobile apps that help individuals thrive in their day-to-day lives, using the same strategies that help large companies succeed.

More From Matt Girvan

5 Ways to Get Your Home Running as Smoothly as Your Business
Spring Cleaning

A lot of the same things that help businesses stay on track could whip your home into shape in no time.
3 min read
3 Tried-and-True Business Tactics to Help You Keep Your New Year's Resolutions
Ready for Anything

First off, stop separating "work" and "life."
3 min read
3 Proven Strategies for Running a Great Business That Will Also Work in Our Personal Lives
Personal Development

Entrepreneurs build a business step by step and learn from what goes wrong. That approach works in our lives outside work, too.
6 min read
