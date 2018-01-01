Matt Keener

Matt Keener

Guest Writer
President of Keener Marketing Solutions
Matt Keener is president of Keener Marketing Solutions, LLC and author of Executive in Sweatpants: A Handbook for Launching Your Work from Home Career. As an outsourcing coach, he helps both clients and contractors reach their fullest potential. Visit his blog for helpful tips on managing online workers, growing virtual teams and more.

4 Tips for Maximizing Output From Freelancers
Freelancers

Establish a budget and a clear line of communication.
4 min read
When Your Virtual Assistant Goes MIA
Virtual Assistant

What would you do if someone you worked with just disappeared?
5 min read
5 Truths it Rarely Helps to Tell Your Client
Entrepreneurs

Never tell a lie, but learn when to shut up about what's true.
4 min read
7 Questions to Ask Freelancers Before You Send Them Work
Freelancers

Freelancers will provide the talent you need, at the price you can afford. Or, at least they will after you're sure of their talents and what they charge.
5 min read
4 Project Management Tips to Keep Your Virtual Team on Track
Virtual Teams

A key strategy for virtual team management? Ditch email.
5 min read
How to Deal With 4 Types of Impossible Clients
Client Relationship Management

Just because a client is difficult doesn't mean you can't keep him or her happy.
6 min read
4 Strategies as a Freelancer for Winning Better Clients
Freelancers

Always, always think "long term."
5 min read
8 Recurring iPhone Reminders You Need ASAP
iPhone Tricks

By bugging you to pay estimated taxes and update your QuickBooks, that iPhone just might be your new best friend.
5 min read
Converting Your Freelance Hobby Into a Viable Business
Freelancing

These five tips will help you launch the career of your dreams.
4 min read
16 Productivity Tools Useful for Every Entrepreneur
Productivity Tools

Every job is easier with the right tools.
6 min read
4 Reasons Outsourcing Is No Longer a Dirty Word
Outsourcing

Hiring freelancers and part-timers can be cost effective, efficient and less stressful that taking on full-time staff.
4 min read
It's Time to Let Go of These 7 Work-From-Home Myths
Work From Home

Telecommuting is a viable option for entrepreneurs, so put these falsities to rest.
4 min read
