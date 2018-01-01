Matt Keener

Freelancers
4 Tips for Maximizing Output From Freelancers
Establish a budget and a clear line of communication.
Virtual Assistant
When Your Virtual Assistant Goes MIA
What would you do if someone you worked with just disappeared?
Entrepreneurs
5 Truths it Rarely Helps to Tell Your Client
Never tell a lie, but learn when to shut up about what's true.
Freelancers
7 Questions to Ask Freelancers Before You Send Them Work
Freelancers will provide the talent you need, at the price you can afford. Or, at least they will after you're sure of their talents and what they charge.
Virtual Teams
4 Project Management Tips to Keep Your Virtual Team on Track
A key strategy for virtual team management? Ditch email.
Client Relationship Management
How to Deal With 4 Types of Impossible Clients
Just because a client is difficult doesn't mean you can't keep him or her happy.
Freelancers
4 Strategies as a Freelancer for Winning Better Clients
Always, always think "long term."
iPhone Tricks
8 Recurring iPhone Reminders You Need ASAP
By bugging you to pay estimated taxes and update your QuickBooks, that iPhone just might be your new best friend.
Freelancing
Converting Your Freelance Hobby Into a Viable Business
These five tips will help you launch the career of your dreams.
Productivity Tools
16 Productivity Tools Useful for Every Entrepreneur
Every job is easier with the right tools.
Outsourcing
4 Reasons Outsourcing Is No Longer a Dirty Word
Hiring freelancers and part-timers can be cost effective, efficient and less stressful that taking on full-time staff.
Work From Home
It's Time to Let Go of These 7 Work-From-Home Myths
Telecommuting is a viable option for entrepreneurs, so put these falsities to rest.