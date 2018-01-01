Guest Writer

CEO of Twenty20

Matt Munson is a serial entrepreneur based in Los Angeles, California. He is a co-founder and CEO of Twenty20. Twenty20 is the world's largest crowd-sourced commercial image catalog, providing leading brands and design agencies with a modern alternative to bad, traditional stock photography. Prior to Twenty20, Matt helped build and sell two other companies in advertising and digital media. He studied at INSEAD and currently serves as an advisor to Rocksbox, Chewse, and Washos.