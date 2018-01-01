Matt Walker

Millennials
How Do Millennials Find Your Business?
Traditional advertising and a smooth sales pitch doesn't get you far with this generation. They want to know you and engage with your brand.
Branding
3 Critical Ways Your Brand Boosts Your SEO
To attract consumers in the online market, entrepreneurs need to know not just their brand, but also the ins and outs of Google.
Social Media
You 'Heart' Me, You Really 'Heart' Me! Those New Social Media Reaction Buttons and Emojis.
Do all the new symbols mean we're seeking ways to express our humanity?
Digital Marketing
5 Digital-Marketing Tactics to Ditch in 2016
Planning to never update your desktop-only accessible website and continue to avoid Facebook for fear of negative comments in 2016? Really?
Email Marketing
Cut the Naughty, Keep the Nice and Trim Your Email Marketing List
Also, don't forget to 'check it twice.'