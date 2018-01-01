Matt Walker

Matt Walker

Guest Writer
CEO and Founder of Main Path, Inc.
Matt Walker is the CEO and founder of Main Path, Inc. Walker leads the company's day-to-day operations and focuses his efforts on providing a best-in-class digital-marketing solution for Main Path's clients. Walker enjoys spending time with his family, golfing and networking with fellow entrepreneurs.

More From Matt Walker

How Do Millennials Find Your Business?
Millennials

How Do Millennials Find Your Business?

Traditional advertising and a smooth sales pitch doesn't get you far with this generation. They want to know you and engage with your brand.
7 min read
3 Critical Ways Your Brand Boosts Your SEO
Branding

3 Critical Ways Your Brand Boosts Your SEO

To attract consumers in the online market, entrepreneurs need to know not just their brand, but also the ins and outs of Google.
7 min read
You 'Heart' Me, You Really 'Heart' Me! Those New Social Media Reaction Buttons and Emojis.
Social Media

You 'Heart' Me, You Really 'Heart' Me! Those New Social Media Reaction Buttons and Emojis.

Do all the new symbols mean we're seeking ways to express our humanity?
7 min read
5 Digital-Marketing Tactics to Ditch in 2016
Digital Marketing

5 Digital-Marketing Tactics to Ditch in 2016

Planning to never update your desktop-only accessible website and continue to avoid Facebook for fear of negative comments in 2016? Really?
7 min read
Cut the Naughty, Keep the Nice and Trim Your Email Marketing List
Email Marketing

Cut the Naughty, Keep the Nice and Trim Your Email Marketing List

Also, don't forget to 'check it twice.'
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.