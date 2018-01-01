Matthew Amsden

Matthew Amsden

Guest Writer
CEO, ProofPilot

Matthew Amsden is the CEO of ProofPilot, an online platform for designing, launching and managing longitudinal trials and research studies. He founded ProofPilot with a mission to create a renaissance in evidence-based knowledge on what really works to improve human and societal health. Prior to ProofPilot, Matt served as the Director of Cyclogram, company that provided strategy, recruitment and software development for online randomized controlled trials and research projects.

More From Matthew Amsden

Defining Success: 4 Key Measurements That Go Beyond Revenue
Success

Defining Success: 4 Key Measurements That Go Beyond Revenue

There are many other variables at play that can give a better assessment of the business' potential for growth.
5 min read
