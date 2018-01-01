Guest Writer

Founder of Alphametic

Matthew Capala is an Internet entrepreneur, author, a professor at New York UniversityProf and speaker. He founded Alphametic, an organic growth accelerator, with clients including household brands, such as L’Oreal, and high-growth startups. Capala is the author of three business books, including the bestselling SEO Like I’m 5 and runs a popular blog at SearchDecoder.com.