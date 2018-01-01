Matthew Ong

Matthew Ong

Matthew Ong is a senior retail analyst at NerdWallet.com, a consumer finance website based in San Francisco. Ong is currently working on researching Black Friday deals and reviewing the best and worst of the shopping holiday.

More From Matthew Ong

Nailing Down the Perfect Price Point
Pricing

Nailing Down the Perfect Price Point

For your startup to stay in the game, you need to offer a product or service at a price point that can provide enough revenue for your company to stay afloat.
4 min read
Compete With the Big Guys on Black Friday
Growth Strategies

Compete With the Big Guys on Black Friday

If you're looking to lock horns with Big Box Discounters on one of the biggest shopping days of the year, we have some tips.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.