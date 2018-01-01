Matthew Pollard of Austin, Texas, is an entrepreneur, author, speaker, coach and consultant. He offers online sales, niche marketing and business seminars through DanandMatt.com and MatthewPollard.guru.
Business Coaching
Before Hiring a Business Coach Make Certain Their Skills Match Your Goals
If you find one coach with every skill you need, great, but in the real world different coaches have different sttrengths.
Stress Management
5 Tips for Staving Off Stress -- at Work and in Life
Although your lifestyle may have you thinking otherwise, your body isn't designed to experience anxiety 24/7.
Fulfillment
Change Your Life -- Now! -- In 3 Ridiculously Easy Steps
Get ready to live the life you want to be living.
Sales
Are You Prepared for More Sales?
An avalanche of new customers has buried many businesses. As you build your sales pipeline, build your systems to handle success.
Sales Scripts
Getting to a Yes With Sales Scripting in 7 Easy Steps
Master the art of sealing the deal by observing your best practices and those of others and consistently applying them.