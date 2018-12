Guest Writer

Entrepreneur, Product Manager and Consultant

Matthias Wagner is a serial company starter and product manager, using creativity and technology to disrupt the status quo with products that people love. He has built more than 10 companies, founded San Francisco-based Kaktus Lab and consulted for a number of innovative companies, including Node, KeepSafe and Ranku. Matthias teaches enterprises how to be more innovative and startups how to launch products that customers love.