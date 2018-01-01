Maura Nevel Thomas

Speaker & Trainer on Productivity, Attention & Effectiveness

Maura Thomas is a speaker and trainer on productivity, attention, and effectiveness for clients such as the American Heart Association, Honeywell, Dell, Vistage, and L'Oreal. She is a TEDx Speaker, founder of RegainYourTime.com, and author of Personal Productivity Secrets: Do what you never thought possible with your time and attention and regain control of your life!