Maurice Contreras
Founder & CEO, Volcanica Coffee
Native Costa Rican Maurice Contreras started Volcanica Coffee to import excellent-tasting coffee from volcanic regions, such as his homeland, to consumers. He started the company in his garage and now operates a coffee plant near Atlanta with 20 employees, including his wife and two adult children.
Previously, Contreras was a regional director for AT&T and the national marketing director of TracFone Wireless. He also held senior management positions with Verizon and Blockbuster Entertainment.
