 Maxine Bédat and Soraya Darabi are the co-founders of ethical fashion startup Zady

How Brands Can Have an Insanely Successful Holiday Season
Even if the temperature is getting colder outside, retailers are preparing for a hot quarter. Here are five tips to make sure your company will succeed during this holiday season.
3 Ways to Remain Dedicated to Your Mission
With endless possibilities, new opportunities and receiving conflicting advice, it can be hard for some entrepreneurs to stay focused on their initial vision. Here are a few tips on staying true to your mission.
Why Brands Need to Shut Their Mouths and Open Their Ears
To reach today's consumers, brands need to have a discussion not a one-way conversation.
Transparency: How Whole Foods Is Doing It Right (And You Can, Too)
With transparency gaining steam, entrepreneurs should consider jumping on the bandwagon. The founders of ethical-fashion startup Zady share advice on how to do so.
