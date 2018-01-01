Mayank Pratap

Mayank Pratap

Guest Writer
Co-founder of Engineer Babu
Mayank Pratap is a bad speaker but Awesome Earphone; He listens and advises startups to do regular things in innovative ways. Co-founder of EngineerBabu that helps Startups to find Perfect Tech Partner, Global Standards in Indian Style

Humans are Headed, Resources are Managed: 5 Ways to Head Your Team
Team Management

It is not a team of geniuses, it is a team with fire
5 min read
#7 Tips to Get More Sales At Your Startup
Sales

When you are new to this field, and you start to have inquiries related to your services, you focus on grabbing more and more clients. But, You cannot afford to make mistakes.
4 min read
8 Steps to Hire Best Freelance App Developer
Freelancers

App developers have become invaluable to entrepreneurs and business owners. Fortunately, there are many app developers in the market and finding one to hire isn't hard these days
5 min read
5 Key Earnings of Entrepreneurship Life
Entrepreneurship

When you are in the game, it's either win or lose but never about giving up!
6 min read
7 Tips to be a Successful Entrepreneur
Entrepreneurs

Here are 7 more powerful secrets that every successful entrepreneur knows and lives by!
6 min read
Why Entrepreneurs Should Prefer Remote Teams Than Ones In-House
Managing Remote Teams

When you maintain an entire team of personnel, however, you will need to always look for work to keep them active and productive. Not so with hiring freelancers, who you only turn to when you have a project to toss to them.
5 min read
Three Ways to Solve the Most Common Problems at Your Startup
Startup Basics

Your customer is always there with you. They give you money, hope, and most importantly support. Make a habit to measure client satisfaction.
4 min read
10 Reasons Why Women Make The Best Co-Founders
Women Leaders

It's true that in most circumstances, companies that have a woman as a boss have happier and cooperative coworkers
6 min read
