Mayank Pratap

Team Management
Humans are Headed, Resources are Managed: 5 Ways to Head Your Team
It is not a team of geniuses, it is a team with fire
Sales
#7 Tips to Get More Sales At Your Startup
When you are new to this field, and you start to have inquiries related to your services, you focus on grabbing more and more clients. But, You cannot afford to make mistakes.
Freelancers
8 Steps to Hire Best Freelance App Developer
App developers have become invaluable to entrepreneurs and business owners. Fortunately, there are many app developers in the market and finding one to hire isn't hard these days
Entrepreneurship
5 Key Earnings of Entrepreneurship Life
When you are in the game, it's either win or lose but never about giving up!
Entrepreneurs
7 Tips to be a Successful Entrepreneur
Here are 7 more powerful secrets that every successful entrepreneur knows and lives by!
Managing Remote Teams
Why Entrepreneurs Should Prefer Remote Teams Than Ones In-House
When you maintain an entire team of personnel, however, you will need to always look for work to keep them active and productive. Not so with hiring freelancers, who you only turn to when you have a project to toss to them.
Startup Basics
Three Ways to Solve the Most Common Problems at Your Startup
Your customer is always there with you. They give you money, hope, and most importantly support. Make a habit to measure client satisfaction.
Women Leaders
10 Reasons Why Women Make The Best Co-Founders
It's true that in most circumstances, companies that have a woman as a boss have happier and cooperative coworkers