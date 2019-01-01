My Queue

Mayank Pratap

Mayank Pratap

Co-founder, EngineerBabu

About Mayank Pratap

 

Mayank is a bad speaker but awesome earphone;.He listens and advises startups to do regular things in innovative ways. Co-founder of EngineerBabu that helps Startups to find the perfect tech partner.

Three Leadership Skills you Need to Empower your Team
Leadership Skills

Three Leadership Skills you Need to Empower your Team

Leadership begins with having a vision and an actionable plan on how to achieve it
5 min read