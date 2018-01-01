Maynard Webb

Maynard Webb is a 30-year veteran of the technology industry. An active leader in the technology and business community, Webb serves as a board member, investor, philanthropist and mentor to young entrepreneurs. He is the founder of the Webb Investment Network (WIN), a seed investment firm dedicated to nurturing entrepreneurs. He is also the Chairman of the Board at Yahoo! and co-founder of Everwise, a company that provides workplace mentoring solutions. Webb currently serves on the board at both Salesforce.com and Visa. Previously, he was the chairman and CEO of LiveOps, a cloud based call center, and the COO of eBay.

What Startups Need to Know About Recruiting
What Startups Need to Know About Recruiting

Attracting and retaining the right employees is what keep a company growing.
