Guest Writer

Chairman of the board of Yahoo

Maynard Webb is a 30-year veteran of the technology industry. An active leader in the technology and business community, Webb serves as a board member, investor, philanthropist and mentor to young entrepreneurs. He is the founder of the Webb Investment Network (WIN), a seed investment firm dedicated to nurturing entrepreneurs. He is also the Chairman of the Board at Yahoo! and co-founder of Everwise, a company that provides workplace mentoring solutions. Webb currently serves on the board at both Salesforce.com and Visa. Previously, he was the chairman and CEO of LiveOps, a cloud based call center, and the COO of eBay.