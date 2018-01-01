Maysaa Ajjan

Maysaa Ajjan is an entrepreneurial writer who loves tech and inspirational stories. You can reach her via Twitter at @MaysaaAjjan.

Wearables For Kids: Syrian Entrepreneur Raafat Hantoush, Co-Founder, Bote, Can Help You Track Your Children
Entrepreneurs

Wearables For Kids: Syrian Entrepreneur Raafat Hantoush, Co-Founder, Bote, Can Help You Track Your Children

Bote is a tracking device that helps parents track their children and keep them safe through smart insoles (footbeds) inserted in the child's shoes.
4 min read
Meet LiBeiroot, The Car-Hailing App Straddling The Lebanese-Syrian Border
Startups

Meet LiBeiroot, The Car-Hailing App Straddling The Lebanese-Syrian Border

Noticing a hurdle for carpool passengers crossing the Lebanon-Syria border, this duo launched LiBeiroot.
5 min read
Egyptian Entrepreneur Essam Hashim Hacks E-Waste Recycling For His Country
Entrepreneurs

Egyptian Entrepreneur Essam Hashim Hacks E-Waste Recycling For His Country

Hashim has approached several governmental entities and others from the private sectors with the offer of partnerships.
3 min read
Four Syrian Startups Determined To Make It Big
Young Entrepreneurs

Four Syrian Startups Determined To Make It Big

Entrepreneurship is about thriving while having scarce resources, and spotting opportunities in places that might be considered disastrous. Some Syrian youth seem to have adopted this mindset and have formed successful startups in the fields of technology, education and others.
3 min read
