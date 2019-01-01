My Queue

Megha Malik

Founder, RESA

 

Megha's Resa Fine Jewelry is a blend of tradition and modern pieces strung together create a masterpiece such that its uniqueness lasts forever and can be retailed in both domestic and international markets.  

Megha completed her schooling from Modern School, Barakhamba and then went to London for her higher studies. She completed her graduation in Bachelor’s of Science in Business from the University of London and then Master’s of Science in Marketing from the University of Salford.

Megha started her career as a jewellery designer in 2011 following her love for designing.  

