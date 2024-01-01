Melban Mascarenhas
Bio
Melban Mascarenhas is the Head of Marketing at Sharjah Publishing City (SPC) Free Zone. With a career that began in sales and events, Mascarenhas transitioned into advertising and marketing, where he has accumulated over 12 years of dedicated experience. His expertise spans multiple sectors, including retail, travel, fast-moving consumer goods, and the government sector. Renowned for his innovative strategies and impactful campaigns, Mascarenhas is recognized as one of the top 10 global Indian marketing heads.
