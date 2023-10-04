Merrick Furst

Merrick L. Furst, Ph.D., Distinguished Professor, runs commercialization and new venture creation and directs undergraduate programs and faculty development in the College of Computing at Georgia Tech. He is also the coauthor of The Heart of Innovation: A Field Guide for Navigating to Authentic Demand, a book he wrote with Matt Chanoff, Daniel Sabbah, Ph.D., and Mark Wegman, Ph.D., who have all helped scores of start-ups, enterprises and non-profit organizations innovate. The book shares a unique methodology to unpack the “black box” of authentic demand and shows innovators how to search for it, recognize it, and create situations for their customers that catalyze it.