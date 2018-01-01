Micha Kaufman

Gig Economy
Why the Government's Gig Economy Data Falls Short
A new Bureau of Labor Statistics study on freelancers misses the mark.
Freelancers
Don't Confuse Driving for Uber With the Freelancer Economy Powering America's Entrepreneurial Boom
The travails of workers employed by ride-hailing and delivery platforms are real but often mask the success of freelance workers in the knowledge economy.
Net Neutrality
The FCC's Looming Repeal of Net Neutrality Is an Assault on Entrepreneurship
Net neutrality means, by law, your website and Amazon load at the same speed. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai calls that "heavy handed regulation.''
Health Insurance
Single-Payer Health Insurance Could Help Would-be Entrepreneurs Quit Their Jobs to Pursue Their Dreams
Universal health insurance would free skilled talent to form their own businesses, driving prosperity and entrepreneurial innovation.
American Dream
Every Entrepreneur Is a Dreamer. Ending DACA Is a Blow to All of Us, Wherever We Were Born.
A dynamic society wants people with ambition and talent. What is the future for a society that deports those people?
Masters of Scale
Starting Up Outside of Silicon Valley May Be Tough, But It Lays the Groundwork for Generations of Entrepreneurs
For those of us building new startup communities, the payoffs extend far beyond our current ventures.
Gig Economy
Every Entrepreneur Gains From Nurturing the High-Skilled Gig Economy
Small companies turn to the gig economy for costly talent but is gig work attractive to the people they need?
Masters of Scale
Scale Culture Alongside Growth Through Diversity
Recognizing the value of diversity early in an organization's lifecycle is an important part of creating a sustainable and ultimately positive cultural foundation.
Masters of Scale
How Fiverr's Culture Created a Company of CEOs
A top-down management style wasn't a fit for Fiverr, so it flipped the model on its head.
Entrepreneurship
Tax Cuts Are Not the Help Entrepreneurs Need to Grow the Economy
Lower marginal rates won't create opportunity in impoverished rural towns, but universal access to broadband would.
Entrepreneurs
3 Problems Stunting Entrepreneurship Across the U.S.
Obsolete educational systems, inadequate broadband access and the unrelieved economic insecurity of self employment stymie economic development.
Student Loans
How Student Loans Are Crushing Millennial Entrepreneurialism
A dynamic economy needs highly educated workers and entrepreneurs who can afford to take risks. Mountainous college debt stunts both.
Freelancers
Repealing Obamacare Will be a Disaster for Freelancers and Entrepreneurs Who Rely on Them
Access to affordable health insurance has sped the growth of the gig economy. Losing that coverage will make freelancing untenable for many.