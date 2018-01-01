Michael Boshnaick and Melissa Vasquez

Guest Writer

Partner | Associate at Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen & Loewy, LLP

Michael Boshnaick provides strategic counsel on all matters involving U.S. immigration and nationality law, as well as policy and compliance, to manage immigration programs for enterprises of all sizes. Melissa Vasquez counsels in corporate immigration, focusing on EB-1 visas and permanent residence applications.