Michael Boshnaick and Melissa Vasquez

Michael Boshnaick and Melissa Vasquez

Guest Writer
Partner | Associate at Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen & Loewy, LLP
Michael Boshnaick provides strategic counsel on all matters involving U.S. immigration and nationality law, as well as policy and compliance, to manage immigration programs for enterprises of all sizes. Melissa Vasquez counsels in corporate immigration, focusing on EB-1 visas and permanent residence applications.

More From Michael Boshnaick and Melissa Vasquez

3 Green Card Alternatives to the EB-5 Program for Immigrant Entrepreneurs
Immigrant Entrepreneurs

3 Green Card Alternatives to the EB-5 Program for Immigrant Entrepreneurs

Sometimes the most well-known path to permanent residence for entrepreneurs is not always the quickest or easiest.
7 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.