Michael Brenner

Michael Brenner

Guest Writer
Head of Strategy for NewsCred
Michael Brenner is the head of strategy for NewsCred, a content marketing startup based in New York City. Previously he was the vice president of marketing at SAP.

More From Michael Brenner

Destination Is the Difference Between Content and Content Marketing
Content Marketing

Destination Is the Difference Between Content and Content Marketing

In order to reach, engage and convert new customers, you have to create content people actually want -- and attract them to a content-marketing destination.
7 min read
How to See a Higher Return on Investment Using Content Marketing
Content Marketing

How to See a Higher Return on Investment Using Content Marketing

Understanding your content costs, usage and performance are key to super-charging your content-marketing ROI.
7 min read
How the Significant Objects Social Experiment Proved the Economic Value of Storytelling
Ready for Anything

How the Significant Objects Social Experiment Proved the Economic Value of Storytelling

Want to drive sales? Dump the big data, and start telling stories your customers can really connect to emotionally.
4 min read
4 Questions to Ask When Thinking of Thought Leadership
Thought Leadership

4 Questions to Ask When Thinking of Thought Leadership

Here are four points to dwell upon when considering using this new collaborative concept.
5 min read
Millennials Don't Want Ads. They Want Stories.
Millennials

Millennials Don't Want Ads. They Want Stories.

Avoid the sales-y pitch. Quality content marketing is at the heart of winning over the younger generation.
4 min read
Marketers: Your Sales Team Needs Leads, Not Inquiries
Ready for Anything

Marketers: Your Sales Team Needs Leads, Not Inquiries

Do you know exactly what the difference is, and why that matters?
7 min read
Marketing Has a Marketing Problem
Marketing

Marketing Has a Marketing Problem

Five things marketers and execs need to know to win the battle for customer attention.
5 min read
The Battle for Customer Attention Starts With a Company's Culture
Content Marketing

The Battle for Customer Attention Starts With a Company's Culture

A culture of content -- not a culture of selling -- is the focus that will win you success.
5 min read
Get to Know Your Customer and Make Social Shares Matter
Social Media

Get to Know Your Customer and Make Social Shares Matter

Shares can be a crystal ball, showing you want your customers want before they know themselves.
4 min read
Can Content Marketing Help Companies Reach Consumers When They're Young? (Infographic)
Content Marketing

Can Content Marketing Help Companies Reach Consumers When They're Young? (Infographic)

NewsCred's survey discovered that millennials want to be addressed like the unique people that they are.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.