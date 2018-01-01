Michael Brenner

Content Marketing
Destination Is the Difference Between Content and Content Marketing
In order to reach, engage and convert new customers, you have to create content people actually want -- and attract them to a content-marketing destination.
How to See a Higher Return on Investment Using Content Marketing
Understanding your content costs, usage and performance are key to super-charging your content-marketing ROI.
How the Significant Objects Social Experiment Proved the Economic Value of Storytelling
Want to drive sales? Dump the big data, and start telling stories your customers can really connect to emotionally.
4 Questions to Ask When Thinking of Thought Leadership
Here are four points to dwell upon when considering using this new collaborative concept.
Millennials Don't Want Ads. They Want Stories.
Avoid the sales-y pitch. Quality content marketing is at the heart of winning over the younger generation.
Marketers: Your Sales Team Needs Leads, Not Inquiries
Do you know exactly what the difference is, and why that matters?
Marketing Has a Marketing Problem
Five things marketers and execs need to know to win the battle for customer attention.
The Battle for Customer Attention Starts With a Company's Culture
A culture of content -- not a culture of selling -- is the focus that will win you success.
Get to Know Your Customer and Make Social Shares Matter
Shares can be a crystal ball, showing you want your customers want before they know themselves.
Can Content Marketing Help Companies Reach Consumers When They're Young? (Infographic)
NewsCred's survey discovered that millennials want to be addressed like the unique people that they are.