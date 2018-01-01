Michael Cooper

Michael Cooper

Guest Writer
Founder of Innovators + Influencers
Michael O. Cooper equips right-brain entrepreneurs, creative professionals and agencies with the business mindset, strategies and skills to thrive in a constantly changing environment. He is the founder of InnovatorsandInfluencers.com and serves as executive coach, facilitator and trainer for design, software, public relations and communications firms, as well as TED Fellows. 

Are You Ready for Gen Z?
Millennials

Are You Ready for Gen Z?

Leaders need be more collaborative, share decision-making and coach employees to become more productive.
5 min read
Why Talent-Centric Entrepreneurs Should Treat Their Business Like a Fashion House
Leadership

Why Talent-Centric Entrepreneurs Should Treat Their Business Like a Fashion House

Build your business around your talent and watch things flourish.
5 min read
Beware of the CEO Who Doesn't Need Coaching
Executive Coaching

Beware of the CEO Who Doesn't Need Coaching

You might become a liability to your own company if you don't seek out guidance every once in a while.
7 min read
7 Vital Steps to Position Your Company for Acquisition
Selling a Business

7 Vital Steps to Position Your Company for Acquisition

Here's a piece of advice: Start preparing to sell today, rather than years from now.
4 min read
8 Time Buckets That Entrepreneurs Can Use to Maintain a Healthy Business and Lifestyle
Ready for Anything

8 Time Buckets That Entrepreneurs Can Use to Maintain a Healthy Business and Lifestyle

Business owners tend to struggle with time management. While innate creative talent cannot be taught, time management can.
9 min read
Use the Metrics That Really Matter in Your Business
Metrics

Use the Metrics That Really Matter in Your Business

Numbers are vitally important to knowing how well you're doing, but only if they're pertinent to your goals.
4 min read
What Creatives Can Do About Feeling Undervalued and Underpaid
Creativity

What Creatives Can Do About Feeling Undervalued and Underpaid

Don't be dismissive of the ideas and connections your brain makes. They hold a lot of value.
5 min read
A Simple Strategy to Prevent Feeling Overwhelmed and Over-committed
Stress Management

A Simple Strategy to Prevent Feeling Overwhelmed and Over-committed

If you fall into nearly half of the population who often finds themselves on a path to burnout or stress, it's time to make a change.
4 min read
Why Would a Successful Entrepreneur Hire a Coach?
Coaches

Why Would a Successful Entrepreneur Hire a Coach?

It's not as if coaches have secret powers, but good coaches can help you see what you're missing and identify your blind spots.
4 min read
Motivate Customers to Buy Based on Their Brain Type
Ready for Anything

Motivate Customers to Buy Based on Their Brain Type

With the right messages, you can speak to people in a way that ultimately boosts sales.
3 min read
Defining Problems: The Most Important Business Skill You've Never Been Taught
Project Grow

Defining Problems: The Most Important Business Skill You've Never Been Taught

Fundamental critical thinking is essential in business, and life, but is seldom seen on a college curriculum. Happily, it's something you can figure out.
4 min read
How to Effectively Communicate With Different Brain Types
Communication Strategies

How to Effectively Communicate With Different Brain Types

Knowing the way your audience processes information can greatly help you structure your most important points.
4 min read
Bring Out the Best in Your Employees, Based on Their Brain Type
Managing Employees

Bring Out the Best in Your Employees, Based on Their Brain Type

Understanding how your workers think and approach tasks will help you effectively adjust your management to deliver optimal results.
4 min read
How to Manage Stress Based on Your Brain Type
Stress Management

How to Manage Stress Based on Your Brain Type

The way you handle work determines the way you handle pressure. Learn these techniques to deal.
4 min read
Determining Your Entrepreneur Style and Getting Past Your Business Blind Spots
Leadership Qualities

Determining Your Entrepreneur Style and Getting Past Your Business Blind Spots

Are you a controller, innovator, nurturer, or 'systemizer?' Determining your brain type can help you recognize and address the blind spots holding you back from your true potential.
4 min read
