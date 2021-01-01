Michael Curry
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of Apex Physics Partners
Michael Curry is a successful entrepreneur who led Apex’s transformation into the largest outsourced medical-physics company in the U.S. Apex now serves more than 3,900 customers, including leading health systems, imaging networks, cancer treatment centers, private practices and research facilities.
No Big Startup Idea? No Problem. Here's How to Buy a Business.
You don't have to found your own company to be an extremely successful CEO.
