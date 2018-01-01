Guest Writer

President of Intermedia

Michael Gold joined Intermedia in May 2011 and serves as Intermedia's president, with a focus on growing the company through an increasingly broader set of cloud services. Gold brings more than 15 years of senior management experience in cloud services and channel development. He was named one of the 25 most innovative executives by CRN and Everything Channel in 2009 and 2010. Gold earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois and an MBA from Stanford University.