Michael Hamrick

Michael Hamrick

Guest Writer
Partner, Acumen Business Management, LLC

Michael Hamrick is the founder and managing partner at Acumen Business Management, LLC a Nashville-based financial services company that offers accounting, human resource management, integrated banking/bill-pay and business advisory services to small businesses and entrepreneurs. He has more than 27 years in financial services in investment management, risk management, insurance, strategic planning and business consulting. He has worked with several Fortune 500 companies and launched start-ups in investment management, risk and insurance, digital technology and education. 

More From Michael Hamrick

Are You Leaving Hidden Profits on the Table? Here Are the 4 Areas to Examine.
Profits

Are You Leaving Hidden Profits on the Table? Here Are the 4 Areas to Examine.

How much money did you lose last year that you could still be hanging on to?
10 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.