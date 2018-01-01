Michael Miller

Michael Miller

Based in the Twin Cities area, Michael Miller is the author of YouTube for Business: Online Video Marketing For Any Business (Que Publishing, 2nd edition, 2011).

More From Michael Miller

Why Short Videos Are Wildly Popular Over Social Media
Social Media

Why Short Videos Are Wildly Popular Over Social Media

Yes, you can produce creative and compelling marketing videos in 15 seconds -- or less.
3 min read
YouTube Success: Tracking Your Video Performance
Marketing

YouTube Success: Tracking Your Video Performance

Find out who's watching your YouTube videos, and how you can improve your video results.
4 min read
5 Ways to Promote Your YouTube Videos
Marketing

5 Ways to Promote Your YouTube Videos

Here's how to get your videos noticed and attract more viewers to your brand channel.
4 min read
How to Upload and Optimize YouTube Videos for SEO
Marketing

How to Upload and Optimize YouTube Videos for SEO

Here are tips for making sure you've uploaded your videos correctly and that viewers can find them.
4 min read
How to Edit Videos: YouTube Basics
How To

How to Edit Videos: YouTube Basics

Start producing more professional YouTube videos with these four easy steps.
4 min read
How to Plan and Shoot YouTube Videos for Business
Technology

How to Plan and Shoot YouTube Videos for Business

From scripting to shooting, these tips can help you produce professional looking videos on a budget.
5 min read
YouTube Marketing: What to Consider Before Getting Started
Marketing

YouTube Marketing: What to Consider Before Getting Started

Why your business should or shouldn't be on YouTube, and what you can hope to accomplish with your YouTube videos.
4 min read
