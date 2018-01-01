Michael Phillips Moskowitz is the founder the Bureau of Trade, a luxury shopping portal that blends retail opportunities with style and cultural criticism. He formerly served as a Middle East foreign policy research analyst at think tanks in the United States and overseas. Over the last several years, he co-founded the award-winning menswear label, Gytha Mander, and TODO Monthly magazine; and spent several years at IDEO, a design and innovation firm in Palo Alto.
Starting a Business
How Stagnation -- and Pivoting -- Can Crush a Startup
Stagnation may warrant radical change, but 'pivots' are too often punts -- not thoughtful, strategic redirections. Rather than undertake drastic measures in haste, startups ought to consider a regimen of constant flux.
Ready for Anything
'The Story of Stuff' and How Startups are Heeding Its Message
Consumerism may have hit a highpoint in the last several decades, but these days the real opportunity resides in our closets. Here's a look at the rise of resale startups.
Marketing
What Retail Startups Can Learn From 'The Daily Show'
While retail sites like Warby Parker and Mr Porter are successfully blending discovery with good design, they're missing one key ingredient: humor. Here's a case for why retail sites should be funny.
Starting a Business
The Two Ps of Consumer Behavior: (Seeking) Pleasure and (Skirting) Pain
Too many startups develop products and services for â€˜assumed' wants and perceived needs. What about designing solutions for deeper desires?