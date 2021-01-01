About Michael Tasner
Michael Tasner is a five-time bestselling author, speaker and consultant. He is the CEO of No Joke Marketing, a results-driven digital marketing agency. He teaches businesses modern digital marketing strategies. Previously he served as the CMO of Guerrilla Marketing International.
