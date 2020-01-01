Michael Truschler

Michael Truschler

Contributor
Founder, FlexxPay

About Michael Truschler

Michael Truschler is the founder of FlexxPay, a financial wellness platform to boost your business.

How Fintech Can Revolutionize The Way We Get Paid (And Thus Contribute To Economic Growth)
How Fintech Can Revolutionize The Way We Get Paid (And Thus Contribute To Economic Growth)

By giving people access to their earned income (both salary and commissions), and potentially giving them access to pensions or end of service funds whenever needed, we could create a knock-on effect that could transform the local and global economy.
