Michael

Guest Writer
Marketing Manager, Ampliz

Michael is the Marketing Manager at Ampliz, specializing in email and marketing database management software, editing blogs, case studies, and guides.  He tries to make the world just a bit more pleasant enough by working on strategies that would help them prevent and eliminate spam in terms of email marketing.

5 Ways To Thank Your Customers Before Your Competitors Do
Customer Service

Delighting your customers is a winning tactic.
5 min read
6 Tips To Grow Your LinkedIn Network
Linkedin

Make an impact on your business
5 min read
Increase Your Conversion Rates By Following These Seven Strategies
Growth Strategies

Given by the top telemarketers.
4 min read
7 Best Practices Of Direct Mail Marketing You Need To Know
Email Marketing

Getting back to your basics.
3 min read
5 Reasons Why Direct Marketing Is Not Good For Your Business
Direct Marketing

Don't get fooled up with these reasons.
4 min read
6 Common Marketing Mistakes Made By Emerging Startups
Mistakes

To complete tasks quickly and efficiently.
4 min read
Double Your Profit With These 7 Direct-Mail Strategies
Email

This is something you can't ignore
4 min read
7 Amazing Hacks To Dominate Direct Marketing
Direct Marketing

Some strategies to help you outline the steps you can't take to move from an entry level to a corner office
4 min read
8 Essentials To Create A Successful Email Newsletter
Email Newsletters

It's always a wise decision to refresh our writing skills by reading writing tips and tricks.
4 min read
Data Append + Data Cleansing = Successful Email Marketing
Email Marketing

Owning a huge email database is not sufficient to generate qualified leads.
3 min read
Why You Should Go For Outsourced Telemarketing Over In-house
Marketing

You have more than one reason to outsource the company telemarketing.
4 min read
7 Ways To Improve Your Contact Centre's Culture
Networking

A great contact centre's culture cannot be integrated easily and quickly.
7 min read
Write A Perfect Subject LineTo Maximize Your Open Rates
Email Marketing

Target email marketing and customer profile segmentation also works best to maximize your email open rates.
4 min read
6 Ways To Combine Email Marketing With Social Media
Email Marketing

Once you get knack of creating an engaging Facebook group / Twitter list you can double the potential of user-generated content by creating an exclusive LinkedIn Group.
6 min read
Top Five Essentials To Create An Engaging Email Message
Email

Whenever you send an email marketing campaign make sure that the content is reliable and not misleading.
4 min read
