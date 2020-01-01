Michelle Diamond

Michelle Diamond

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Writer
CEO

About Michelle Diamond

Michelle Diamond, CEO, Elevate Diamond Strategy, a growth strategy and execution advisory and interim executive firm is an expert, operational executive, and entrepreneur who worked with 50+ organizations from startup, early/growth stage, small/mid-cap, private equity/venture capital to Fortune 50.

More From Michelle Diamond

What Michael Jordan's Relentless Drive Can Teach Us About Working Through a Crisis
Adapt to Bounce Forward

What Michael Jordan's Relentless Drive Can Teach Us About Working Through a Crisis

Learning from defeat and setbacks is the foundation for repeatable success.
6 min read