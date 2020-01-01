About Michelle Diamond
Michelle Diamond, CEO, Elevate Diamond Strategy, a growth strategy and execution advisory and interim executive firm is an expert, operational executive, and entrepreneur who worked with 50+ organizations from startup, early/growth stage, small/mid-cap, private equity/venture capital to Fortune 50.
