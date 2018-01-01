Michelle Garrett

Pitching
7 Things Reporters Wish PR Pros Would Do
With the holiday season in full swing, here are a few pitching behaviors on reporters' wish lists.
Ready for Anything
6 Tips for Handling a Failed Pitch
You think you put together an amazing pitch but after you send it out, you hear crickets. Here are six ways to redeem yourself
Public Relations
7 Questions to Ask Before You Embark on a PR Program
You may think you're ready to hire an agency, but are you really? Test yourself with these queries.
Press Coverage
11 Ways to Keep Your Press Releases From Being Ignored
What can you do to increase the likelihood that your release will grab a reporter's attention? In brief, don't give the reporter reasons not to read it.
Marketing
8 Ways to Make Reporters Fall In Love With Your Startup
Give reporters what they really want: timely, useful information that can help them do their jobs. Just don't be a pest about it.