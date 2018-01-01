Michelle Garrett

7 Things Reporters Wish PR Pros Would Do
Pitching

7 Things Reporters Wish PR Pros Would Do

With the holiday season in full swing, here are a few pitching behaviors on reporters' wish lists.
6 Tips for Handling a Failed Pitch
Ready for Anything

6 Tips for Handling a Failed Pitch

You think you put together an amazing pitch but after you send it out, you hear crickets. Here are six ways to redeem yourself
7 Questions to Ask Before You Embark on a PR Program
Public Relations

7 Questions to Ask Before You Embark on a PR Program

You may think you're ready to hire an agency, but are you really? Test yourself with these queries.
11 Ways to Keep Your Press Releases From Being Ignored
Press Coverage

11 Ways to Keep Your Press Releases From Being Ignored

What can you do to increase the likelihood that your release will grab a reporter's attention? In brief, don't give the reporter reasons not to read it.
8 Ways to Make Reporters Fall In Love With Your Startup
Marketing

8 Ways to Make Reporters Fall In Love With Your Startup

Give reporters what they really want: timely, useful information that can help them do their jobs. Just don't be a pest about it.
