Michelle Jones

Gold Continues To Face Off With Treasury Yields
Many factors affect the gold price, but Treasury yields have been the one factor that’s been weighing more heavily than the others of late. Last week, the Federal Open Market Committee doubled down on its dovish stance, boosting gold prices as a result. Q4 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more The FOMC said it […]
WeWork Is The Latest To Agree To Go Public Via A SPAC Merger
WeWork has agreed to a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, which will take it public. The deal with BowX Acquisition Corp. placed a valuation of $9 billion on the startup, including debt. That amount is a sharp drop from what WeWork was valued at just a few years ago. Q4 2020 […]
Twitter’s Jack Dorsey Caught Tweeting During Congressional Hearing
Twitter Inc (NASDAQ:TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey was called out for tweeting during Thursday’s congressional hearing. Twitter, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) appeared before a House committee to answer questions about misinformation and extremism on their platforms. [soros] Q4 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more Dorsey tweets a poll during the congressional hearing Rep. […]
Redwire To Go Public Through Merger With A SPAC
Space technology firm Redwire is slated to go public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). The company plans to merge with Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., which held its initial public offering in November. [soros] Q4 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more Details On The Redwire Offering After the merger, Redwire […]
Facebook, Twitter, Google CEOs To Testify Before Senate Committee Today
Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), Twitter Inc (NASDAQ:TWTR) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)’s Google are slated to give testimony before the House Energy and Commerce Committee about misinformation today. The CEOs of the three tech giants will face grilling by representatives about online extremism as well. Q4 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more Facebook, Twitter, Google execs […]
Armstrong To Become Next Tech Decabillionaire After Coinbase Listing
Coinbase co-founder and CEO Brian Armstrong owns about 39.6 million shares of the company going into its direct listing. According to the latest prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the average private market share price is $343.58, which values Armstrong’s stake in Coinbase at $13.6 billion. [soros] Q4 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences […]
Amazon workers fight to improve working conditions
Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) continues to face pressure from workers in Alabama, who are voting on whether to unionize. Meanwhile, employees are facing increased pressure from the e-commerce giant, which has been overwhelming them with anti-union material. Q4 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more Amazon employees want changes to working conditions According to Fox Business, […]