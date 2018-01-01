Michelle Newbery

Guest Writer
President of The Mine
Michelle Newbery serves as president of The Mine, a Seattle-based online home furnishings company that combines one-on-one personal concierge service with a “killer selection” of high-quality products. Newbery joined The Mine in 2011, and has also held positions at Lowe’s, Jarden and Deloitte.

10 Things You Need to Know for Your Company Rebrand
Rebranding

Rebranding is an incredible challenge for any company, and the uniqueness of the task guarantees there will always be new things to learn.
