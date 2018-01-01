Michelle Snyder

Guest Writer
Senior Vice President and CMO at Welltok

Michelle Snyder, senior vice president and CMO at Welltok, leads all corporate and product marketing, brand development, marketing communications and public relations activities for Welltok and is recognized as a marketing and strategy leader in the digital health industry. Previously, she worked as an executive in residence at InterWest Partners, investing in digital health companies and serving as an advisor to InterWest portfolio companies.

5 Essentials for Creating a New Market Category

Cornering a market is big. Creating the market is much bigger.
