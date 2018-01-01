Mike Kafka

Mike Kafka

Guest Writer
NFL Quarterback and Founder/CEO of Roo Outdoor

This author is part of a series formed from a partnership between Entrepreneur and NFL Players Inc. Click here to see the other columns.

Mike Kafka is a professional quarterback in the NFL and founder/CEO of Roo Outdoor, an active lifestyle brand specializing in outdoor gear and performance apparel. Kafka leads all business and product development activities, including strategic planning, marketing and outreach, and distributor acquisition. This past November, Roo Outdoor launched a Kickstarter campaign to introduce the patent-pending Inferno Series Hand Pouch. Kafka's leadership, dedication and attention to detail have positioned Roo Outdoor to exceed projected goals and thrive in the outdoor and sporting goods markets.

 

5 Ways to Maximize Your Personal Network
Networking

When the time comes to build your brand, start with who you know and build from there.
3 min read
4 Leadership Traits Shared by Successful Quarterbacks and CEOs
Leadership Qualities

A leader succeeds or falls short based on the capacity to inspire their team and make the tough decisions under pressure.
5 min read
