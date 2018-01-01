Mike Kim

Mike Kim

Guest Writer
Marketing Consultant, Personal Branding Expert, Owner of MikeKim.com

Mike Kim ditched his comfy C-suite marketing job in pursuit of career freedom. He regularly consults for small businesses and personal brands, particularly in helping people make the leap into entrepreneurship to launch a profitable personal brand business. He regularly writes on his blog, and you can connect with him on Twitter or Facebook.

Struggling to Market Your Small Business? Do What Hollywood Does.
Struggling to Market Your Small Business? Do What Hollywood Does.

Big corporate entities are spending tons of marketing dollars to get what you already possess: a story.
3 Ways to Wisely Lead People Who Are Older Than You
3 Ways to Wisely Lead People Who Are Older Than You

One of the litmus tests of entrepreneurship is how well you lead and do business with people older than you. Follow these steps to do both successfully.
