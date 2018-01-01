Over the last 20 years, Mike Laven has held leadership roles at a number of a FinTech firms. He joined London-based Currency Cloud in 2011, growing the firm to processing more than $8 billion of international payments per annum. Mike previously served as the chief operations officer at Traiana as well as the CEO at Infinity Financial Technology, Cohera and Coronet, and Chairman at FRS Global.
Hiring Tips
Hiring for Your Startup: 3 Tips to Find the Right People
To build a great team, make sure that you take a step back from resumes and candidates' pre-determined interview responses to look for individuals that will fit your company culture and are eager to learn new tasks in an emerging field.
Trust
Earn Customer Trust and the Rest Will Follow
For entrepreneurs to succeed, customers need to trust in the brand. Here are three tips on building trust from the get-go.