CEO of Currency Cloud

Over the last 20 years, Mike Laven has held leadership roles at a number of a FinTech firms. He joined London-based Currency Cloud in 2011, growing the firm to processing more than $8 billion of international payments per annum. Mike previously served as the chief operations officer at Traiana as well as the CEO at Infinity Financial Technology, Cohera and Coronet, and Chairman at FRS Global.