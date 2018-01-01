Mike Le

Mike Le

Guest Writer
Co-Founder and COO of CB/I Digital
Mike Le is the Co-Founder and COO of CB/I Digital, a premium digital agency in New York that offers digital marketing (SEO, digital advertising, analytics) and digital product (web/mobile) services for clients. Under Mike's leadership, CB/I has become a full-stack digital agency that works with clients in US, UK and South East Asia. Mike holds a Master's degree from NYU in Information Systems.

More From Mike Le

Taking 'Focus on Users' Advice Can Kill Your SEO Traffic
SEO

Taking 'Focus on Users' Advice Can Kill Your SEO Traffic

Why it's critical to keep your technical SEO in check when making user experience improvements.
4 min read
Making This One Simple Request to Your Search Agency Will Produce Major Results
Online Marketing

Making This One Simple Request to Your Search Agency Will Produce Major Results

Why you need to ask for direct access to campaigns.
4 min read
The Dark Side of Content Marketing
Content Marketing

The Dark Side of Content Marketing

Content is king. A blood-thirsty king. Now feed him.
6 min read
Is it Valid to Offer SEO Without Result Estimates?
SEO

Is it Valid to Offer SEO Without Result Estimates?

What to look for from your digital marketing agency when creating a SEO growth plan.
5 min read
