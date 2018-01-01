Mike Loomis helps people launch their dream businesses and books. Since starting and selling two companies, he’s a strategic partner to entrepreneurs, authors, and non-profits. He and his wife live in the mountains of Colorado.
Writing a Book
10 Mistakes Entrepreneurs Make When They Write a Book
You have a story to tell. Tell it, profitably.
Confidence
Why You Must Never Show a Hint of Desperation, Especially When Things Are Bad
Projecting the right attitude inspires confidence in your product. When desperation creeps in, potential clients and investors look for a way out.
Exercise
Exert Yourself for the Health of Your Bottom Line -- and Your Bottom
Founders are obsessive about optimization. Exercise is hands down the best way to optimize future personal performance. Do it.
Storytelling
Does Your Bio Tell a Story From the Heart?
In our age, your personal story as a founder is integral to your brand's identity. Put that narrative to work connecting with clients at the emotional level, through revelation, not manipulation.
Social Media
20 Business-Building Alternatives to Trolling Social Media
Disengaging from social media can foster a new habit of creative connection.
Day Job
6 Ways Your Current Job Can Help You Launch a Company
Here are six reasons why your current job is the best launch pad.