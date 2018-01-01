Mike Loomis

Mike Loomis

Guest Writer
Business Coach and Writer

Mike Loomis helps people launch their dream businesses and books. Since starting and selling two companies, he’s a strategic partner to entrepreneurs, authors, and non-profits. He and his wife live in the mountains of Colorado. 

More From Mike Loomis

10 Mistakes Entrepreneurs Make When They Write a Book
Writing a Book

10 Mistakes Entrepreneurs Make When They Write a Book

You have a story to tell. Tell it, profitably.
6 min read
Why You Must Never Show a Hint of Desperation, Especially When Things Are Bad
Confidence

Why You Must Never Show a Hint of Desperation, Especially When Things Are Bad

Projecting the right attitude inspires confidence in your product. When desperation creeps in, potential clients and investors look for a way out.
3 min read
Exert Yourself for the Health of Your Bottom Line -- and Your Bottom
Exercise

Exert Yourself for the Health of Your Bottom Line -- and Your Bottom

Founders are obsessive about optimization. Exercise is hands down the best way to optimize future personal performance. Do it.
4 min read
Does Your Bio Tell a Story From the Heart?
Storytelling

Does Your Bio Tell a Story From the Heart?

In our age, your personal story as a founder is integral to your brand's identity. Put that narrative to work connecting with clients at the emotional level, through revelation, not manipulation.
3 min read
20 Business-Building Alternatives to Trolling Social Media
Social Media

20 Business-Building Alternatives to Trolling Social Media

Disengaging from social media can foster a new habit of creative connection.
3 min read
6 Ways Your Current Job Can Help You Launch a Company
Day Job

6 Ways Your Current Job Can Help You Launch a Company

Here are six reasons why your current job is the best launch pad.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.