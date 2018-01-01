Mike Marriner

Mike Marriner is the co-author of Roadmap: The Get-It-Together Guide for Figuring Out What to Do with Your Life (Chronicle Books; April 2015). He is also co-founder and head of business development for Roadtrip Nation, a long-running public television series, an educational organization and a movement of people committed to living lives true to their interests. 

Here's How to Make Money Doing Anything
When it comes to finding careers, we look to an outside list of occupations and force-fit ourselves into one of them instead of starting from what interests us. This is a mistake.
