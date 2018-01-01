Mike Taylor

Content Marketing
4 Simple Steps to Creating an Effective Content Marketing Strategy
Step one is knowing your audience.
Content Marketing
4 Pro Techniques for Making Fascinating Content
Good storytelling never goes out of style, but engaging visuals and a well-organized structure are what keeps readers on your page.
Content Strategy
4 Techniques Pros Use to Make Their Content Fascinating
Images, data, quotes and storytelling are important.
Storytelling
5 Places to Use Storytelling in Your Marketing to Drive Sales
Humans are wired for story. The customers you attract that way bring their trust and loyalty, causing you to live happily every after.
Freelancers
5 Steps to Finding Stability as a Freelancer
Getting your first few clients starts the momentum you need.
Customer Relationship Management
4 Simple Ways to Communicate Better With Your Customers
Customer experience is critical. Getting it right is more than just a tech fix, success extends to the very language you use.
Podcasts
Start a Podcast Now. Here's How.
Podcasts are the new black.
Customer Engagement
How to Get 500 Supporters for Your Next Business Idea
Find an audience before you invest time, money and energy.
Ready for Anything
Studies Show Working Overtime Is Basically Pointless
Opportunity does sleep, and it also takes needed breaks.
Social Sharing
4 Psychological Triggers That Make People Like and Share Content
Either they truly support your cause, or they just want to look good.
Starting a Business
3 Ways Doing Your Day Job Well Helps Launch Your Dream Business
Handling your 9-to-5 like a champ will improve the success rate of your startup.
Increasing Conversions
9 Ways to Increase Landing-Page Conversions
Headlines and visuals rule. Keep your most compelling content 'above the fold' and make your call to action an unmistakable target.
Health and Wellness
3 Exercises That Will Make You a Better Entrepreneur
If getting in a morning run meant you'd be more successful, would you do it?
Marketing
10 Powerfully Persuasive Words Your Customers Want to Hear
Tell them "guaranteed free exclusive for a limited time" and, just like that, you have a new customer.
Starting a Business
3 Startup Fundamentals You Can Bootstrap When You Have No Money
Everything you absolutely need to launch online cost nearly nothing except your own effort.