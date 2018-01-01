Mike Taylor

Mike Taylor

Guest Writer
Writer, Founder of Gazellish.com, Content Contributor at Digium, Inc.
Mike Taylor is a marketer and writer who quit his day job for work he loves and found a way to do it for a living without a college degree.

More From Mike Taylor

4 Simple Steps to Creating an Effective Content Marketing Strategy
Content Marketing

4 Simple Steps to Creating an Effective Content Marketing Strategy

Step one is knowing your audience.
6 min read
4 Pro Techniques for Making Fascinating Content
Content Marketing

4 Pro Techniques for Making Fascinating Content

Good storytelling never goes out of style, but engaging visuals and a well-organized structure are what keeps readers on your page.
5 min read
4 Techniques Pros Use to Make Their Content Fascinating
Content Strategy

4 Techniques Pros Use to Make Their Content Fascinating

Images, data, quotes and storytelling are important.
6 min read
5 Places to Use Storytelling in Your Marketing to Drive Sales
Storytelling

5 Places to Use Storytelling in Your Marketing to Drive Sales

Humans are wired for story. The customers you attract that way bring their trust and loyalty, causing you to live happily every after.
5 min read
5 Steps to Finding Stability as a Freelancer
Freelancers

5 Steps to Finding Stability as a Freelancer

Getting your first few clients starts the momentum you need.
6 min read
4 Simple Ways to Communicate Better With Your Customers
Customer Relationship Management

4 Simple Ways to Communicate Better With Your Customers

Customer experience is critical. Getting it right is more than just a tech fix, success extends to the very language you use.
6 min read
Start a Podcast Now. Here's How.
Podcasts

Start a Podcast Now. Here's How.

Podcasts are the new black.
10 min read
How to Get 500 Supporters for Your Next Business Idea
Customer Engagement

How to Get 500 Supporters for Your Next Business Idea

Find an audience before you invest time, money and energy.
12 min read
Studies Show Working Overtime Is Basically Pointless
Ready for Anything

Studies Show Working Overtime Is Basically Pointless

Opportunity does sleep, and it also takes needed breaks.
5 min read
4 Psychological Triggers That Make People Like and Share Content
Social Sharing

4 Psychological Triggers That Make People Like and Share Content

Either they truly support your cause, or they just want to look good.
12 min read
3 Ways Doing Your Day Job Well Helps Launch Your Dream Business
Starting a Business

3 Ways Doing Your Day Job Well Helps Launch Your Dream Business

Handling your 9-to-5 like a champ will improve the success rate of your startup.
6 min read
9 Ways to Increase Landing-Page Conversions
Increasing Conversions

9 Ways to Increase Landing-Page Conversions

Headlines and visuals rule. Keep your most compelling content 'above the fold' and make your call to action an unmistakable target.
6 min read
3 Exercises That Will Make You a Better Entrepreneur
Health and Wellness

3 Exercises That Will Make You a Better Entrepreneur

If getting in a morning run meant you'd be more successful, would you do it?
5 min read
10 Powerfully Persuasive Words Your Customers Want to Hear
Marketing

10 Powerfully Persuasive Words Your Customers Want to Hear

Tell them "guaranteed free exclusive for a limited time" and, just like that, you have a new customer.
8 min read
3 Startup Fundamentals You Can Bootstrap When You Have No Money
Starting a Business

3 Startup Fundamentals You Can Bootstrap When You Have No Money

Everything you absolutely need to launch online cost nearly nothing except your own effort.
7 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.