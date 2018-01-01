Mike Tinz

Mike Tinz

Guest Writer
Vice President, Franchise Training, Money Mailer

Mike Tinz is vice president of sales and training at Money Mailer, and has over 20 years of experience within the direct marketing industry. Money Mailer is a leader in the U.S. direct marketing industry, has been certified as a World-Class Ffranchise by the Franchise Research Institute and is Entrepreneur magazine’s #1 Business Services/Advertising Services franchise for 2015.Prior to joining Money Mailer in 2012, Tinz held positions as ValPak’s VP of Sales and has also managed sales teams in territories across the country. 

 

More From Mike Tinz

4 Ways to Integrate Direct Mail Into Your Digital Marketing Landscape
Direct Mail

4 Ways to Integrate Direct Mail Into Your Digital Marketing Landscape

Direct mail's response rate is 3.4 percent, vs. email's 0.12 percent. Maybe it deserves a second look.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.