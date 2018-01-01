Milan Sharma

Milan Sharma

Guest Writer
Co-Founder, Magnifique

Milan is a hospitality industry veteran. He started his career at the Taj Man Singh Hotel, Delhi. At a very young age his career skyrocketed and was bestowed upon with the reigns of most marquee portfolios at the Taj Man Singh Hotel. During his stint at the hotel, he met and collaborated with an NRI to establish the ‘Himalayan’ brand—which they later sold to Tata Global Beverages. With ‘Himalayan’ they created a niche in the highly competitive bottled water segment in the country. He has been a globetrotter and a connoisseur of luxury and his passion for luxury led to creation of Magnifique.?

More From Milan Sharma

Why Good Hospitality is the Key to Successful Salon & Spa Business
Salons

Sharing your knowledge is not only good for the customer but for your Salon & Spa as well as it creates trust and confidence in your capabilities.
3 min read
5 Things an Entrepreneur Must Know Before Venturing into the Luxury Beauty & Wellness Business
Beauty Businesses

Luxury is an extremely complicated segment and you must be extremely cautious about the strategic business plan-that you chalk-out
4 min read
