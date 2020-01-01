Milena Marinova

Milena Marinova

Guest Writer
SVP of AI Products and Solutions

More From Milena Marinova

How to Leverage AI to Upskill Employees
Technology

How to Leverage AI to Upskill Employees

Artificial intelligence is the answer to polishing math skills and plugging our workforce pipeline.
4 min read

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.