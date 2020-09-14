About Mimi Nicklin
Mimi Nicklin is an experienced marketer and communications specialist, and a well-known empathetic leader. For over 14 years, she has been working across the globe with her clients to drive stand out creative interventions that lead to business and culture change. Driven by the pursuit of bringing conscientiousness to the role and impact of leadership, with a desire to make the world of work a more empathetic, valuable and sustainably healthy place to be, Mimi is currently working on the launch of her first book, Softening The Edge. Having lived and worked in London, Hong Kong, Singapore, Cape Town, Johannesburg, and Dubai, Mimi’s uniquely global perspective changes organizations from the inside out, focusing on cultural, behavioral, and mindset change. Based in Dubai, she is a natural coach, writer, and creative mind, and has held roles as diverse as Strategic Director, Vice President, and Creative Officer in some of the world’s leading advertising agencies. Mimi’s passion for balancing humanism with capitalism drives her commitment to leading the practice of conscientious and empathetic leadership and her “principles of people” into organizations worldwide.
